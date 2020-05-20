YKCC inmates sew masks for COVID-19 response

Education Coordinator Hugh Dyment and Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center inmates have sewn more than 600 cloth masks for inmate and staff use to contribute to the DOC/Inmate Mask Project that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. It has been a facility wide team effort that combines inmate workers, sewing machines and fabric purchased by Department of Corrections, machines lent to the facility by staff and volunteered staff time. To date, Department of Corrections facilities statewide have produced roughly 47,000 masks. The Department of Corrections has been able to provide two cloth face coverings to all inmates and staff members statewide, and have been able to donate masks to community residential centers, local jails, other State of Alaska employees, local police departments, and various nonprofit organizations. Photo courtesy of Hugh Dyment

