Education Coordinator Hugh Dyment and Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center inmates have sewn more than 600 cloth masks for inmate and staff use to contribute to the DOC/Inmate Mask Project that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. It has been a facility wide team effort that combines inmate workers, sewing machines and fabric purchased by Department of Corrections, machines lent to the facility by staff and volunteered staff time. To date, Department of Corrections facilities statewide have produced roughly 47,000 masks. The Department of Corrections has been able to provide two cloth face coverings to all inmates and staff members statewide, and have been able to donate masks to community residential centers, local jails, other State of Alaska employees, local police departments, and various nonprofit organizations. Photo courtesy of Hugh Dyment
YKCC inmates sew masks for COVID-19 response
Recent Posts
- Two more seafood industry workers test positive for COVID-19 Kotzebue reports coronavirus case May 20, 2020
- For Sale May 20, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 10 – 14 May 20, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 14 May 20, 2020
- Alaska National Guard Soldiers deploy to Poland for NATO sustainment mission May 20, 2020
- Who Diagnoses Nyctophilia? May 20, 2020
- Yeah, Right! File # 27: The Smelts are at Napakiak May 20, 2020
- Alaska volunteers give gift baskets to newborns of Guardsmen May 20, 2020
- Scammon Bay Break Up May 20, 2020
- Proxy prizes announced for Calista Corporation virtual Annual Meeting May 20, 2020
- Technology is full of surprises May 20, 2020
- The Class of 2020! May 20, 2020
- Please respect the will of the Kuskokwim Region May 20, 2020
- A conversation with Children of the Dig filmmaker May 20, 2020
- “OUR GOLD SWIMS IN THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER” May 20, 2020
Be the first to comment