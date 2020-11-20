YK tribes 2.5 Ghz Band Spectrum License applications accepted for filing

The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau today (November 10, 2020) announced that a second group of 2.5 GHz band spectrum license applications received as part of the Rural Tribal Priority Window have passed initial review and are accepted for filing.

This includes Chuathbaluk, Kasigluk Traditional Elders Council, Native Village of Tuntutuliak, and Village of Chefornak.

The Tribal applicants that filed these 57 applications are now one step closer to obtaining access to this prime mid-band spectrum to help address the connectivity needs of their rural communities. This follows last month’s announcement that 154 Tribal applications received final approval and were granted licenses in the 2.5 GHz band through the FCC’s first-of-its-kind Rural Tribal Priority Window.

“This unique opportunity to secure mid-band spectrum for broadband and other services should have a great impact in closing the digital divide in rural Tribal communities,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We have now granted over 150 licenses and will continue to grant applications as appropriate to ensure that as many qualified entities as possible can begin providing wireless services. Connecting Tribal communities to online resources for health care, education, business, and life in general is a priority for us, and I’m pleased that our 2.5 GHz band spectrum initiative is so directly and substantially addressing that need.”

During the priority window, the Commission received over 400 applications to obtain overlay licenses for unassigned 2.5 GHz band spectrum. Successful Tribal applicants will receive licenses for exclusive use of up to 117.5 megahertz of 2.5 GHz spectrum which can help serve rural Tribal communities with broadband and other advanced wireless services, including 5G.

In today’s Public Notice, the Bureau announced an additional 57 of these applications have been found to be acceptable for filing. When an application has been accepted for filing, it means that the application, upon initial review, is complete and contains sufficient information to be accepted for processing and further review, including a required period during which public comment on the application is sought. It does not mean that all application requirements have been met, nor does it mean that any waiver requested as part of the application will be granted.

FCC staff will continue to review and process all applications filed in the priority window. More information on application processing and status may be found at www.fcc.gov/ruraltribalwindowupdates.