YK Delta Women in Philanthropy – School Supplies Drive

by BCSF Staff

As our local Bethel schools and students start winding up for another year, many students are unable to gather the supplies necessary for a successful school year. Please consider helping our kids succeed by donating supplies to our local schools!

Members of the YK Delta Women in Philanthropy are sponsoring this school supply drive.

The full supplies needed list can be found at ykdeltawomen.org- click on the News tab. Items may be dropped off at the Lion’s Club on Saturday, August 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or sent directly to the schools. Questions or wish to make a monetary donation? Call 543-1812 or email Anne Komulainen at [email protected]

For quick reference, commonly-needed supplies include:

ME/Gladys/Ayaprun School Shortened List:

Pocket Folders- 2 pocket

Pencils (teachers prefer Ticonderoga brand)

Spiral notebooks wide ruled

3×5 index cards

Pink erasers- teachers prefer Pink Pearl brand

Crayons- 24 in each box

Scissors (prefer Fiskars brand)

Glue- Elmers liquid glue

Glue sticks- (prefer JUMBO sized sticks Elmer/Pranz/Roseart/Scotch brands)

Markers (no smell)

Colored pencils

BRHS:

College ruled loose leaf paper

Binders

Dividers for binders

3-hole pocket folders for binders

Pencils

Again, for the full supplies list and school contacts/mailing addresses, visit ykdeltawomen.org and click on the News tab. For women who would like to join the giving circle, you are welcome to join via the website- look for the “Join” button!

