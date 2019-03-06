YK Delta Women in Philanthropy announces funding availability

by BCSF Staff

The YK Delta Women in Philanthropy giving circle announces $8,810 in funds available for our 2019 local or regional grant. The focus area for proposals in 2018 is youth services. Members encourage any local or regional organization or group with a project fitting the funding criteria to apply.

Applications are available now via an online form at ykdeltawomen.org. The application can also be downloaded from the website.

Proposals are due March 31 by 5:00 pm. Between March 31 and April 12, YK Delta Women in Philanthropy members will review submitted applications and ask clarifying questions. Answers to these questions will be due back from applicants on April 19. Funding decisions will be announced on April 26.

Within the category of youth services, group members are most interested in related projects that address one or more of the following: anti-bullying, youth mentorship and child abuse prevention. Members will, however, consider other projects within the youth services issue area.

In 2018, YK Delta Women in Philanthropy raised $36,250 through member contributions. The funds are hosted at Bethel Community Services Foundation. The funds are split four ways- 1) growing an endowment (permanent fund) for the giving circle itself, 2) growing an endowment for the international South Sudan Medical Relief project, which is administered by local physician, Dr. Jill Seaman, 3) making a grant to South Sudan Medical Relief for immediate use and 4) making a local grant for immediate use.

So far, the giving circle, which launched in 2016, has raised a total of $93,581 in its first three years of existence and currently has 78 members. Any woman who is interested in our giving circle model is invited to join.

The philosophy of our giving circle is “The Giving of One. The Impact of Many.” Organizer Katie Basile explains it this way, “As an individual, I really like the giving circle model because it unites people in making positive change. As one person, I can only contribute so much to a specific cause, but together we can pool our money and make a much bigger impact.”

This concept of giving circles allows donors to make a monthly, quarterly or annual contribution and participate in decision-making processes to determine what projects will be funded with pooled funds raised by the group. Donors have the opportunity to meet quarterly; meeting attendance is optional.

For more information about the YK Delta Women in Philanthropy or to learn about joining, visit our website: www.ykdeltawomen.org or email Lisa at [email protected]