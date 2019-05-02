YK Delta region students at UAF named to fall 2018 honor roll

Congratulations to our Yukon Kuskokwim delta area students for making the honor roll. The Delta Discovery is proud to present this list.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has announced the students named to the deans’ and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2018 semester. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list.
UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution, and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska. Since it was founded in 1917, UAF has been internationally recognized for research relating to the Arctic and sub-Arctic, in areas such as biology, geophysics, engineering, natural resources and global climate change.
Students who have earned academic honors but have requested that their directory information remain confidential may not appear on the public honors list.
Chancellor’s List
Morgen Crow, Anchorage
Ruby Anvil, Bethel
Miranda Johansson, Bethel
Irvin Kreider, Bethel
Daniel Orr, Bethel
Eric Yancey, Bethel
Gloria Prince, Kotlik
Kayci Andrews, Mountain Village
John Sipary, Napaskiak
Richard Cleveland, Quinhagak
Cathy McIntyre, Tuntutuliak
Deans’ List
Amanda Hoeldt, Aniak
Robby Strunk, Atmautluak
Kisha Lee, Bethel
Katherine Leinberger, Bethel
Kathleen Naneng, Bethel
Sarah O’Leary, Bethel
Rebecca Strickland, Bethel
Esther Berlin, Kasigluk
Jawn Carl, Kipnuk
Alex Franck, Kongiganak
Jaylon John, Kwigillingok
Marlena John, Kwigillingok
Charlie Roberts, Quinhagak
Theresa Hooper, Tununak
Keep up the good work! Well done, good job!
Be the first to comment