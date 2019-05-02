YK Delta region students at UAF named to fall 2018 honor roll

Congratulations to our Yukon Kuskokwim delta area students for making the honor roll. The Delta Discovery is proud to present this list.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has announced the students named to the deans’ and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2018 semester. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.

Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list.

UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution, and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska. Since it was founded in 1917, UAF has been internationally recognized for research relating to the Arctic and sub-Arctic, in areas such as biology, geophysics, engineering, natural resources and global climate change.

Students who have earned academic honors but have requested that their directory information remain confidential may not appear on the public honors list.

Chancellor’s List

Morgen Crow, Anchorage

Ruby Anvil, Bethel

Miranda Johansson, Bethel

Irvin Kreider, Bethel

Daniel Orr, Bethel

Eric Yancey, Bethel

Gloria Prince, Kotlik

Kayci Andrews, Mountain Village

John Sipary, Napaskiak

Richard Cleveland, Quinhagak

Cathy McIntyre, Tuntutuliak

Deans’ List

Amanda Hoeldt, Aniak

Robby Strunk, Atmautluak

Kisha Lee, Bethel

Katherine Leinberger, Bethel

Kathleen Naneng, Bethel

Sarah O’Leary, Bethel

Rebecca Strickland, Bethel

Esther Berlin, Kasigluk

Jawn Carl, Kipnuk

Alex Franck, Kongiganak

Jaylon John, Kwigillingok

Marlena John, Kwigillingok

Charlie Roberts, Quinhagak

Theresa Hooper, Tununak

Keep up the good work! Well done, good job!