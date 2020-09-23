XC goes virtual on Nelson Island

Last Saturday, the Nelson Island School hosted the first of two virtual cross country meets for high school and junior high runners. Two other schools, Quinhagak and Nightmute, joined the host team of Toksook Bay and participated via a zoom link and timed the racers on their teams. The team scores were shared. Thank you to Coach Caitlyn Tully of Toksook Bay for sending the results!

Girls Varsity, School

1 Tass’a Henry, OOK

2 Jasmine Simons, OOK

3 Panik Chimguik, OOK

4 Irene Chakuchin, OOK

5 Benita Charlie, OOK

6 Chayland Pleasant, KWN

Boys Varsity, School

1 Dion Pleasant, KWN

2 Elia Guest, KWN

3 Ray Jackson, NME

Junior High Boys

1 Mick Chakuchin, OOK

2 Gordon Pitka, OOK

3 Zachary Angaiak, OOK

4 Nathan Matthias, NME

5 Ezra Matthias, NME

6 Louis Post, NME

7 Richard Anthony, NME

Junior High Girls, School

1 Audrey Lincoln, OOK

2 Kennythia Henry, OOK

3 Rosie Carl, OOK

“Thank you for supporting our cross country team!” wrote Caitlyn Tully, the coach for Nelson Island Schools in Toksook Bay.