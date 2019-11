Winter set net

photo by Kimberly O’Domin

Andrew Boots “Andy” of Marshall, Alaska sets out his net under the ice every winter, writes Alexandrea Michelle. He walks down to the beach to check his net and he catches whitefish, sheefish, pike, lush, even sometimes chums. Today on November 25, 2019 he caught this huge whitefish measuring 28 inches and weighing 9 lbs. and 3 ounces. It will make a big bowl of akutaq for our Thanksgiving dinner.