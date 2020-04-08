The Friend Brothers of Kwigillingok were successful with their wood haul from the Kuskokwim. From left are Harry, David, and Johnny Friend. Their sleds are loaded with logs as they head back to Kwig. Photo taken north of Kialiq River.
Winter logging
Recent Posts
- COVID-19 Testing Update April 8, 2020
- Village grave led to virus breakthrough April 8, 2020
- Zirkle awarded the Humanitarian Award for the 2020 Iditarod April 8, 2020
- Calista 2020 Spring Distribution is Early Nearly $4 Million in YK Delta April 8, 2020
- Hamburger in the Honey Bucket April 8, 2020
- For Sale April 8, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 31 – April 3 April 8, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending April 3 April 8, 2020
- RavnAir Group stops all operations April 8, 2020
- Winter logging April 8, 2020
- Pouting is not a Symptom of Depression April 8, 2020
- To All Sport Fishing Outfits and Rafters April 8, 2020
- The Candlelight April 8, 2020
- Concept of the Flying “V” April 8, 2020
- Alaska National Guard Infantrymen return from Kosovo April 8, 2020
Be the first to comment