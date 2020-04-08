Winter logging

April 8, 2020 Village Telegraph 0

The Friend Brothers of Kwigillingok were successful with their wood haul from the Kuskokwim. From left are Harry, David, and Johnny Friend. Their sleds are loaded with logs as they head back to Kwig. Photo taken north of Kialiq River.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.