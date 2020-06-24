Winonna Gay Petro-Stroupe Jan. 17, 1940 – April 26, 2020

Winonna Gay Petro-Stroupe passed away peacefully at her home in Wasilla, AK on April 26, 2020 at the age of 80.

She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to Guy and Gertrude Peoples. Gay was a beloved mother of four children: Patrick, Kathleen, Robbie and Chris and her two stepdaughters, Tiffanie and Stephanie. She has 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In 1983, Gay and her youngest son moved to Alaska and fell in love with the last frontier. While living in Bethel, AK, she met her husband Don Stroupe while she was working as a nurse at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center where he was a probation officer. They married in August of 1995 and spent their lives together traveling and enjoying times with the family they built.

Gay’s passion for helping people sent her to College at the age of 50 where she completed the MEDEX program at the University of Washington. She went on to have a successful career as a Physicians Assistant in Bethel and the Matsu Valley.

In her free time, you could find her working away at her garden, volunteering and singing at her church, enjoying a good book or spending time with friends.

She will be remembered by those lucky enough to have known her as a wonderful example of kindness, generosity and wit.

She is preceded in death by her son Patrick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lamb of God Lutheran Church on Church Rd in Wasilla on June 28th at 1:00pm. Potluck will follow the celebration.