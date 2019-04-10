Wilderness Retreats for Vets 2018 Annual Report

by Dolly Faulkner

Wilderness Retreats for Vets (WRFV) is an Alaska non-profit 501(c)(3) Corporation. Our goal is to help enhance the lives of veterans in our region.

In 2018 we provided transportation for 12 veterans and 2 pets to outlying villages on numerous occasions. We contributed to burial expenses of 2 vet families. We gave home cooked meals, food and household items to 28 veteran families on multiple occasions. We donated to shipment charges of a vehicle for a vet. WRFV hosted one vet for a prolonged retreat at our wilderness home and another vet for a short visit. We held a writing contest for a small cash prize.

Infinite thanks to Gerry Faude, June Gempler, Bruce and Eileen Krenz, and Larry Wright for their time and monetary contributions.

Wilderness Retreats for Vets wishes to thank all veterans of the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta for their selfless service to our country.

Dolly Faulkner is the Treasurer for Wilderness Retreats for Vets.