Wells Fargo donates funding to Bethel Winter House

The Wells Fargo Bethel branch and Branch Manager Jon Cochrane and his wife Anny presented the Bethel Winter House with a $20,0000 donation to support the nonprofit organization’s services for people experiencing homelessness in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The donation was made on November 26th, 2019 – ten days after the shelter opened its doors.

“Thank you Wells Fargo for this amazing donation to our emergency cold weather homeless shelter,” wrote the Bethel Winter House. “These funds will assist us in providing an additional 30 days of service this season!”

The grant is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its $3.4 million Alaska NeighborhoodLIFT philanthropic investment announced in August.

A total of $200,000 in NeighborhoodLIFT local initiative grants will also be awarded to the following Alaska nonprofits:

·Catholic Social Services for its Path to Independence program ($100,000)

·Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness ($20,000)

·Glory Hall in Juneau ($20,000)

·Kodiak Brother Francis Shelter ($20,000)

·Nome Community Center/Nome Emergency Shelter Team ($20,000)

In the wake of the housing crisis, Wells Fargo came together with NeighborWorks America to develop the NeighborhoodLIFT program in 2012. It has been introduced in 77 communities across the U.S. and is the single largest corporate philanthropic effort in Wells Fargo’s history, with a $500 million investment. LIFT programs have created more than 22,500 homeowners by offering homebuyer education plus home down payments assistance grants. A video about the NeighborhoodLIFT program is posted on Wells Fargo Stories.