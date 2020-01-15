Welcome and wishing you the best

by Greg Lincoln

Firstly, we would like to welcome all the teams who are here to race in the Kuskokwim 300, the Bogus Creek 150, and the Akiak Dash to Bethel, our Home – the beautiful Jewel of the Kuskokwim.

This week has been full of activity, folks are busy, and there is a festive holiday kind of feeling in the air. You might have felt it while you were out and about.

Busy is good, in fact it is great. There was the VFW basketball tournament going on at the WarriorDome featuring some of our area teams which did awesomely, you make us all so proud.

The celebration of Slaaviq was in full swing bringing folks together for singing, feasting, and for reuniting families for the Christmas season. Thank you so much for your gracious kindness through your sharing through your caroling and gift giving. We are thankful for the open invitation, quyana.

Last Saturday featured the Holiday Classic Dog race on the river – you are all amazing and your teams look good. Thank you to the K300 race committee for hosting it.

And now the long-awaited K300 week is here. We are looking forward to seeing all the teams and to cheer them on their upriver journey. We commend all the hardworking volunteers and race committee folks for keeping the traditions of sled dog racing alive year after year.

There is only one direction to go and that is to keep moving forward!

We will see you at the races, we wish you the best.

