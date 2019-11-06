Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Cold Bay cited three men for waterfowl hunting violations on 10/15/19. Washington resident John Davies, age 50, was cited for taking an Emporer goose without a drawing permit and failing to validate his Federal Waterfowl Stamp. Sterling resident Stanley Masneri, age 61, and King Cove resident Bill Sager, age 61, were each cited for failing to validate their Emporer goose registration permits upon take.
Waterfowl Hunting Violations
