Warriors storm past Galena for DG crown

by Tommy Wells

Jamin Crow, Nelson Evans and Peter Crow all pitched in 14 points on Saturday and helped carry the Bethel Regional High School Warriors to the top spot at the 2020 Donlin Gold Invitational Basketball Tournament in front of their home fans.

The Warriors finished off a perfect 3-0 run at the tournament, which was held Jan. 23-25 in the BRHS WarriorDome, with a 62-47 romp.

Bethel, which had captured the top spot in the Pool A bracket by dispatching Redington and Scammon Bay earlier, rode a hot start from Jamin Crow and Hayden Lieb to a big lead over the Hawks early. Crow and Lieb teamed to toss in 13 of Bethel’s 18 points in the opening frame and led the Warriors to a 10-point lead, at 18-8.

Jamin Crow was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Nelson Evans aided the Warriors’ start with a clutch three-point shot.

Peter Crow took the lead for the Warriors in the second. The BRHS standout knocked down three three-point shots in the second and helped Bethel stretch its lead to 11 at the half. Nelson and Jarvis Evans added buckets in the frame.

The Warriors held a 31-20 lead at the break.

The Warriors were far from through. Bethel garnered points from four different players in the first eight minutes of the second half and blew the game open. The Warriors outscored Galena by an 18-7 clip in the frame and took a 49-27 advantage.

Nelson Evans led the BRHS offensive surge in the third by throwing in five points, including his second trey of the night. Joshua Putikka also chipped in five in the run. Peter Crow and Jamin Crow added four each.

The Hawks, who had earned a berth in the championship game by winning the Pool B bracket, made a strong run in the fourth. Galena overcame points from five Bethel players in the closing minutes by pouring in 20 points in the final frame.

Lieb highlighted the Warriors’ fourth-quarter efforts with a three-point shot. Jarvis and Nelson Evans both contributed two baskets, while Peter and Jamin Crow added free throws.

Jarvis Evans, who was named to the all-tournament squad following the event, finished the contest with eight points. Lieb tallied seven.

Patrick Abigalik led all Galena scorers. He finished with 20 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter.

Bethel breezed into the championship by grinding out a pair of easy wins in pool play. On Thursday, the Warriors breezed to a 68-34 decision over Redington. They finished of a perfect 2-0 run in pool play on Friday with a 74-36 victory over Scammon Bay.

2020 Donlin Gold Invitational Basketball Tournament

All-Tournament Team

Jerome Moore, Galena

Ruben Bond, Redington

Michael Hensley, Kotzebue

Adam Rivers, Scammon Bay

Jarvis Evans, Bethel

John Riddle, Galena

Wayde Bowman, Redington

MVP: Jamin Crow, Bethel