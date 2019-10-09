Warriors sprint to 8th at state 3A cross country meet

by Tommy Wells

Landon Smith and Jamin Crow powered their way over the hilly Bartlett Trails course in fine fashion on Saturday and helped spurt the Bethel Regional High School Warriors to an eighth-place finish in the final team standings at the 2019 ASAA Division II State Cross Country Championships in Anchorage. The Warriors scored 195 points in the contest.

Grace Christian walked away with the boys’ and girls’ state titles in Division II. The Grace Christian boys edged out Seward by 49 points to claim the top spot. The GC girls easily ran past Kenai Central, winning by 30 points.

Smith and Crow both turned outstanding performances for the Warriors in the 5-kilometer race. Both placed in the top 30 by legging out times well below 19 minutes. Smith sprinted across the finish line in a time of 18 minutes, 29.9 seconds and finished 25th overall.

Crow finished 29th at 18:38.0.

Peter Crow, Joshua Putikka and Tyler Laraux rounded out the Warriors’ scoring runners. Crow checked in at No. 62 overall with a run of 20:35.2. Putikka was 63rd at 20:44.7, while Laraux placed 67th at 21:38.1.

Terrell Jimmy also finished for the Warriors, placing 70th at 22:08.1.

Western Conference rival Kotzebue also had four runners do well. Aiden Ivanoff led the Huskies by taking 30th at 18:39.2. Alvin Werneke was 38th, while teammates Ezra James and Peter Nelson finished 45th and 59th, respectively.

Anchorage Christian’s Tristian Merchant won the boys’ race for the second year in a row. He posted a winning mark of 15:27.9.

Beth Hensley highlighted the Lady Warriors’ efforts at the state meet. She led a small contingent of BRHS girls to qualify for the meet by racing to 40th. Hensley’s final time was 24:02.9

Joining Hensley at the state meet were teammates Lindsey Beans-Polk and Fiona Phelan. A senior, Beans-Polk legged out a time of 25:39.5. Phelan was 54th at 25:40.1.

The Kotzebue Lady Huskies, the Big West championships, finished eighth in the team standings.

Former Bethel standout Adeline Dyment also did well at the state meet. She finished 49th for Mt. Edgecumbe with a run of 24:49.7. Her teammate Sunset Woods also of Bethel finished with a time of 26:02.1 and crossed the finish in 58th place.

Scammon Bay’s Adam Kaganak racing for Galena finished 41st with a time of 24:08.4.

ASAA/First National Bank state cross country championships

Held Oct. 5 in Anchorage

Division II

GIRLS Team Standings

1. Grace Christian 42

2. Kenai Central 72

3. Monroe 83

4. Homer 93

5. Seward 131

6. Sitka 153

7. Galena 173

8. Kotzebue 181

9. Mt. Edgecumbe 190.

Individual results

1. Autumn Daigle, Homer 19:32.3; 2. Anna Prussian, Sitka 19:50.9; 3. Elise Metzger, Grace Christian 19:57.5; 4. Jayna Boonstra, Kenai Central 20:07.7; 5. Katie Bast, Monroe 20:33.7; 6. Leah Fallon, Kenai Central 20:45.5; 7. Logan Satathite, Kenai Central 20:48.0; 8. Rebekah Annett, Grace Christian 20:48.4; 9. Megan Nelson, Grace Christian 20:58.3; 10. Sophia Coverdell, Grace Christian 20:59.9; 11. Lauren White, Monroe 21:02.5; 12. Genevieve Trevithick, Grace Christian 21:22.6; 13. Jeannie Cook, Monroe 21:24.0; 14. Lena Jagielski, Seward 21:26.0; 15. Brooke Miller, Homer 21:30.6; 16. Reagan Lash, Grace Christian 21:36.5; 17. Eryn Field, Homer 21:41.1; 18. Carlee Merriner, Galena 21:51.6; 19. Pearle Green, Galena 21:55.7; 20. Destiny Reimers, Anchorage Christian 21:58.1; 21. Anna Stephan, Redington 22:00.1; 22. Tawny Smith, Sitka 22:10.8; 23. Laveah Makisi, Kotzebue 22:26.1; 24. Hana Cooney, Seward 22:31.6; 25. Faith Annett, Grace Christian 22:50.6; 26. Mia Anderson, Mt Edgecumbe 22:53.3; 27. Mikaela Hall, Kenai Central 22:55.7; 28. Grace Hodges, Monroe 22:56.2; 29. Kara Super, Homer 23:00.7; 30. Maura Grahek, Monroe 23:05.7; 31. Lucy Hankins, Seward 23:13.9; 32. Gabriella Tews, Kenai Central 23:17.3; 33. Kaila Short, Kotzebue 23:22.9; 34. Natalie Tobuk, Nome-Beltz 23:27.0; 35. Maranatha Brueckner, Seward 23:28.1; 36. Abigail Ruse, Delta 23:29.7; 37. Chloe Miller, Valdez 23:30.5; 38. Maddox Berg, Homer 23:40.5; 39. Aly Guernsey, Seward 23:42.4; 40. Beth Hensley, Bethel 24:02.9; 41. Adam Kaganak, Galena 24:08.4; 42. Sophia Palomar, Valdez 24:11.3; 43. Robin Masterman, Mt Edgecumbe 24:11.3; 44. Lindsey Bartolaba, Sitka 24:12.0; 45. Ava Earthman, Nome-Beltz 24:20.2; 46. Gracie Gummer, Homer 24:32.7; 47. Leah Dunn, Homer 24:33.0; 48. Katelyn Wadsworth, Valdez 24:40.0; 49. Adeline Dyment, Mt Edgecumbe 24:59.7; 50. Jessica McCall, Kotzebue 25:17.9; 51. Addie Poulson, Sitka 25:24.9; 52. Shylah Schaeffer, Kotzebue 25:33.4; 53. Lindsey Bean-Polk, Bethel 25:39.5; 54. Fiona Phelan, Bethel 25:40.1; 55. Aliyah Schumann, Mt Edgecumbe 25:42.0; 56. Momoka Ishikawa, Valdez 25:47.2; 57. Grace Gallahorn, Kotzebue 25:57.8; 58. Sunset Woods, Mt Edgecumbe 26:02.1; 59. Zaida Baldwin, Kotzebue 26:26.4; 60. Caitlyn Brower, Barrow 26:47.8; 61. Kayla Kashevarof, Mt Edgecumbe 26:57.3; 62. Trinity Miner, Kotzebue 27:00.8; 63. Sable Scotton, Galena 27:47.2; 64. Emma Morgan, Galena 27:53.7; 65. Alyssa Henshaw, Sitka 28:28.4; 66. Nicoline Christensen, Sitka 29:00.1; 67. Amber Klein, Delta 31:47.3.

BOYS

Team standings:

1. Grace Christian 32

2. Seward 81

3. Anchorage Christian 86

4. Sitka 94

5. Kenai Central 106

6. Hutchison 161

7. Valdez 190

8. Bethel 195

Individual results

1. Tristian Merchant, Anchorage Christian 15:27.9; 2. Dominic Baciocco, Sitka 16:32.3; 3. Maison Dunham, Kenai Central 16:41.8; 4. Seth Kniegge, Grace Christian 16:43.2; 5. Vincent Coverdell, Grace Christian 16:59.4; 6. Paul Kopp, Grace Christian 17:00.0; 7. Asa Demmert, Sitka 17:00.3; 8. David Sliwinski, Grace Christian 17:01.5; 9. Cole Fritzel, Grace Christian 17:03.7; 10. Kaleb Smith, Anchorage Christian 17:05.7; 11. Preston Wethington, Grace Christian 17:15.9; 12. Max Pfeiffenberger, Seward 17:17.1; 13. Bjorn Nilsson, Seward 17:23.4; 14. Joe Hamilton, Kenai Central 17:23.6; 15. Joshua Davis, Anchorage Christian 17:30.3; 16. Tobin Hobbs, Nome-Beltz 17:34.4; 17. Ty Elliott, Grace Christian 17:42.4; 18. Trey Ingalls, Seward 17:43.4; 19. Jaden Van Dyke, Seward 17:54.2; 20. Preston Silas, Hutchison 17:55.0; 21. Cormac Kesey, Hutchison 17:55.6; 22. Samuel Koster, Seward 18:19.0; 23. Kobi Weiland, Sitka 18:24.2; 24. Levi DeBoard, Seward 18:24.3; 25. Landon Smith, Bethel 18:29.9; 26. Ky Calvert, Kenai Central 18:31.3; 27. Preston Merchant, Anchorage Christian 18:35.8; 28. Gabriel Angaiak, Monroe 18:37.8; 29. Jamin Crow, Bethel 18:38.0; 30. Aiden Ivanoff, Kotzebue 18:39.2; 31. Jin Shiozaki, Valdez 18:40.1; 32. Dayton Hoblet, Mt Edgecumbe 18:41.6; 33. Luke Cross, Kenai Central 18:42.9; 34. Kalin Woods, Valdez 18:50.1; 35. Colton Ewers, Sitka 18:52.2; 36. Hahlen Behnken Barkhau, Sitka 18:54.8; 37. Connor Journey, Mt Edgecumbe 19:06.4; 38. Alvin Werneke, Kotzebue 19:07.6; 39. Caedon Merriner, Galena 19:14.6; 40. Silas Demmert, Sitka 19:19.9; 41. Micah Tedrick, Anchorage Christian 19:20.0; 42. Tyler Hippchen, Kenai Central 19:21.6; 43. Evan Moss, Hutchison 19:23.8; 44. Tucker Mueller, Kenai Central 19:33.5; 45. Ezra Jones, Kotzebue 19:33.9; 46. Paul Huntington, Galena 19:34.8; 47. Asa Dow, Sitka 19:36.6; 48. William Benes, Valdez 19:37.4; 49. Clayton Petersen, Seward 19:39.0; 50. Seth Wain, Hutchison 19:41.1; 51. Adaon Charlie, Galena 19:42.2; 52. Zach Lucas, Ben Eielson 19:48.4; 53. Steven Warren, Delta 19:48.9; 54. Bruce Otey, Monroe 19:50.3; 55. Daniel Szepanski, Anchorage Christian 19:52.0; 56. Joseph Riddle, Galena 19:53.7; 57. David Bahnke, Mt Edgecumbe 19:58.5; 58. Josh Foster, Kenai Central 20:04.2; 59. Peter Nelson, Kotzebue 20:07.9; 60. Rafael Alfaro, Valdez 20:09.0; 61. Andre Charlie, Hutchison 20:29.1; 62. Peter Crow, Bethel 20:35.2; 63. Joshua Putikka, Bethel 20:44.7; 64. Jason Buffington, Hutchison 20:50.2; 65. Jason Smilie, Valdez 20:50.2; 66. Deion Frank, Hutchison 20:53.2; 67. Tyler Laraux, Bethel 21:38.1; 68. Luke Hofacker, Anchorage Christian 21:40.3; 69. Lloyd Ayojiak, Mt Edgecumbe 21:56.3; 70. Terrell Jimmy, Bethel 22:08.1; 71. Cole Wadsworth, Valdez 22:15.6; 72. Wyatt Mehlberg, Valdez 26:57.6.