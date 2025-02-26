VFW Post 10041 hosts Invitational Basketball Tournament

Manokotak Lynx vs. Scammon Bay Eagles at the VFW Invitational Tournament last weekned. From left are #1 Donovan Gloko, #31 Albert Yunak, and #1 Dallas Kaganak. photo by Greg Lincoln
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10041 in Bethel, Alaska hosted an invitational basketball tournament at the WarriorDome. High school boys and girls teams participating in the event included the Aniak Halfbreeds, Bethel Junior Varsity Warriors, Kalskag Grizzlies, Manokotak Lynx, Napaskiak Hawks, Scammon Bay Eagles, and the Toksook Bay Islanders.
Weather hampered some of the teams from arriving on time, game times were adjusted as needed.
Winning the tournament were the Chefornak Lady Shamans who also won the tournament last year and the Manokotak Lynx boys.
Palmer Bailey of KYKD Radio in Bethel provided the announcing on the floor. Bethel Regional High School staff and volunteers were on KYUK Radio and online with play by play announcing and stats plus postgame interviews.
The Warrior varsity teams were in Homer for the weekend.
VFW Post 10041 Invitational Basketball Tournament Awards
Team Awards
Girls
1st Chefornak Shamans
2nd Scammon Bay Eagles
3rd Napaskiak Hawks
Boys
1st Manokotak Lynx
2nd Aniak Halfbreeds
3rd Bethel JV
Boys All-Tournament Team
Jayden Fredericks, Bethel JV Warriors
Nate Nelson, Toksook Bay Islanders
Jonah Kameroff, Kalskag Grizzlies
William Morgan, Aniak Halfbreeds
Falagai Laumea, Chefornak Shamans
Boys MVP: Jethron Nanalook, Manokotak Lynx
Girls All-Tournament Team
Abrianna Chaney, Bethel JV Lady Warriors
McKenzie Larsen, Chefornak Lady Shamans
Sierra Lang, Aniak Lady Halfbreeds
Hilary Larson, Napaskiak Lady Hawks
Kelsey Angaiak, Toksook Bay Lady Islanders
Girls MVP: Daisy Mae Tunutmoak, Scammon Bay Lady Eagles
Sports video reels and photos from this event can be viewed on the Delta Discovery social pages online.