VFW Post 10041 hosts Invitational Basketball Tournament

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10041 in Bethel, Alaska hosted an invitational basketball tournament at the WarriorDome. High school boys and girls teams participating in the event included the Aniak Halfbreeds, Bethel Junior Varsity Warriors, Kalskag Grizzlies, Manokotak Lynx, Napaskiak Hawks, Scammon Bay Eagles, and the Toksook Bay Islanders.

Weather hampered some of the teams from arriving on time, game times were adjusted as needed.

Winning the tournament were the Chefornak Lady Shamans who also won the tournament last year and the Manokotak Lynx boys.

Palmer Bailey of KYKD Radio in Bethel provided the announcing on the floor. Bethel Regional High School staff and volunteers were on KYUK Radio and online with play by play announcing and stats plus postgame interviews.

The Warrior varsity teams were in Homer for the weekend.

VFW Post 10041 Invitational Basketball Tournament Awards

Team Awards

Girls

1st Chefornak Shamans

2nd Scammon Bay Eagles

3rd Napaskiak Hawks

Boys

1st Manokotak Lynx

2nd Aniak Halfbreeds

3rd Bethel JV

Boys All-Tournament Team

Jayden Fredericks, Bethel JV Warriors

Nate Nelson, Toksook Bay Islanders

Jonah Kameroff, Kalskag Grizzlies

William Morgan, Aniak Halfbreeds

Falagai Laumea, Chefornak Shamans

Boys MVP: Jethron Nanalook, Manokotak Lynx

Girls All-Tournament Team

Abrianna Chaney, Bethel JV Lady Warriors

McKenzie Larsen, Chefornak Lady Shamans

Sierra Lang, Aniak Lady Halfbreeds

Hilary Larson, Napaskiak Lady Hawks

Kelsey Angaiak, Toksook Bay Lady Islanders

Girls MVP: Daisy Mae Tunutmoak, Scammon Bay Lady Eagles

Sports video reels and photos from this event can be viewed on the Delta Discovery social pages online.

