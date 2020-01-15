VFW hosts tournament at WarriorDome

The 2020 VFW Basketball tournament has its champions – the Dillingham Wolverines for the girls and the Lumen Christi Archangels for the boys.

Teams invited to play in the tournament January 9-11 included the Toksook Bay Islanders, the Aniak Halfbreeds, the Akiak Thunderbolts, Selawik Wolves, Lumen Christi Archangels, the Dillingham Wolverines, and the JV home teams of the Bethel Warriors.

The girls championship game featured the Toksook Bay and Dillingham. Dillingham won 47-31.

The championship for the boys was between the Lumen Christi Archangels and the Selawik Wolves. The final score was Lumen Christi 64 and 50 for Selawik.

Radio play by play audio was provided by KYUK Radio and volunteer game callers which included Beverly Hoffman, Clarence Daniel, Brent Beans, Tracy Beans, and Matthew Hunter. Fans could also watch the games live via video streaming at the Bethel Regional High School page.

“I’d like to thank all the fans and parents for coming and supporting these teams. I’d like to thank the coaches for all your dedication to these athletes, thank you to the teams for coming and for great sportsmanship and all the volunteers. Thank you so much referees, scorekeepers, and for the webstreaming,” said BRHS Student Activities Director Paul Saltzman at the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

Bethel boys, girls claim road wins

The Bethel Regional High School boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams nailed down road wins on Saturday, traveling to Houston to claim non-conference victories. The BRHS girls defeated Houston by a 53-40 clip. The Warriors boys claimed an 80-55 decision.

VFW Invitational Tournament Awards

Girls

1st: Dillingham Wolverines

2nd: Toksook Bay Islanders

3rd: Bethel Warriors

Boys

1st: Lumen Christi Archangels

2nd: Selawik Wolves

3rd: Toksook Bay Islanders