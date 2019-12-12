VFW Auxiliary 10041 gives back to our community during the #BethelGives campaign

All organizations in the #BethelGives campaign were given funding from the VFW Auxiliary 10041 ranging from $500 to $3500. VFW Auxiliary 10041 also voted to host all Monday dinners for the Bethel Winter House for this 2019-2020 year and invested $3500 toward the funding for food to feed our needed homeless people of our area, some of which are veterans.

Auxiliary 10041 has more donations to make before the end of the year including gift cards for families for Christmas, High School and Gladys Jung sports programs and the ONC Senior Program. Recently the Auxiliary spent $3000 for supplies needed at all Bethel Schools including hats, gloves, notebooks and pencils.

Organizations that are part of the #BethelGives campaign include: Bethel Search and Rescue, Yuut Elitnaurviat, Tundra Women’s Coalition, KYUK, Bethel Family Clinic, Bethel Council on the Arts, YK Delta Lifesavers, Bethel Friends of Canines, Winter House Shelter, Kuskokwim Consortium Library (Bethel Library), and Future Delta Nurses.