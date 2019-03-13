Unalakleet Lady Wolfpack to play at State 2A tournament

The Unalakleet Wolfpack ball teams represented their community at the 2019 2A Great Alaska Conference Region Tournament held this past weekend at Grace Christian School in Anchorage. The winners of the tournament are the Tikigaq Lady Harpoonerettes of Point Hope and the Unalaska Raider boys.

Coming in as the second seeds to state are the Unalaska Lady Raiders and the Tikigak Harpooners. And chosen to fill the at-large berth are the Lady Wolfpack from Unalakleet.

The Lady Wolfpack were defeated by the Unalaska Raiderettes 72, to Unalakleet 53 on opening day semifinals. On the same day, the Lady Wolfpack defeated the Lady Wolves of Selawik.

Last year, the Selawik Wolves played in the 1A classification and were runners up in the 2018 1A state tournament, losing to the Aniak Halfbreeds.

On Friday’s matchups, the Wolfpack teams defeated the Angels of Bristol Bay to advance to play for the second seed spots. The Unalakleet boys were defeated by Tikigaq, 80-74. The Unalakleet girls were also defeated by Unalaska, 59-50.

The Lady Wolfpack will be playing against the #2 seed Wrangell Lady Wolves on March 14th, at the Alaska Airlines Center.