UA Board of Regents vapproves tuition increase

The University of Alaska Board of Regents voted to increase the amount undergraduate students pay for college tuition by 5 percent beginning in fall semester 2020, but directed the administration to invest $1.5 million of tuition revenue to financial aid for students at each university. The UA tuition rate remains well below the tuition rates at most universities in the west.

Graduate student and non-resident tuition was not increased.

“Our goal is to ensure that we have a sound university and have considered how the tuition increase will affect our students and that goal,” said Chair Sheri Buretta. “We care deeply about our students and want to make sure those in need have access to adequate financial aid.”

UA President Jim Johnsen told regents that a 5 percent increase in tuition could generate as much as $7 million in additional revenue but noted that the amount is not guaranteed because it assumes current enrollment holds next year.

The board was scheduled to vote on the tuition increase at its November 2019 meeting, but delayed the decision so that each university leadership team could talk with and collect input from students.

The University of Alaska Board of Regents is an 11-member volunteer board, appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Alaska Legislature. Members serve an 8-year term, with the exception of the student regent who is nominated from his/her campus and serves a 2-year term. The Board was established in the Alaska Constitution and is responsible for University of Alaska policy and management through the university president.