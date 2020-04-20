Two new cases of COVID-19 announced in two Alaska communities

Eight more recover, total recovered cases at 161. No new hospitalizations or deaths reported.
April 20, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced two new cases of COVID-19 in two Alaska communities – Palmer (1) and Chugiak (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 321.
These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 19 and reflect data posted at noon today on coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com.
Of the new cases, one is male and one is female. One is aged 30-39; and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 36 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 161, including eight new recovered cases recorded yesterday.
