Two Halibut for First Catch

June 5, 2019 Village Telegraph 0
Photo by Elizabeth Otto

Gwendolyn David of Bethel caught two halibut while ocean fishing near Kongiganak. She had never fished for halibut before! Gwendolyn is the daughter of Owen and Laverne David.

