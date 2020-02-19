TWC Child Advocacy Center receives grant

The Tundra Women’s Coalition is the recipient of a community grant from the Alaska Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault to provide enhanced services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and underserved victims of other violent crimes.

TWC is one of 17 Alaska agencies to receive the recently awarded new community grant funds.

The funding awards are for 29-months beginning February 1 equaling $7.5 million in community grants over the life of the awards.

The Enhanced Services for Victims of Crime grant program is a new funding opportunity focused on areas of service not specifically funded by CDVSA in the past but identified as critical needs across Alaska. All funding comes from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) federal formula grant that CDVSA receives each year. Funding categories for the Enhanced Services grant program are child advocacy centers, legal advocacy services, and mental health services for children and youth who are victims or witness to violent interpersonal crimes.

“We are excited to offer funding for these three service areas that have received limited funding or been unfunded by CDVSA in the past,” said CDVSA Executive Director L. Diane Casto. “Funding to provide healing services to children and youth impacted by interpersonal violence has been a CDVSA goal for several years. Additionally, increased funding for legal advocacy services to victims of domestic and sexual violence is a critical service that most victims of crime need and often do not have access to—these awards will improve services in these critical areas across Alaska.”

Funds are being awarded to the following agencies/communities—please note that many of the funded agencies provide services to a much larger service area than indicated by the agency location:

Child Advocacy Centers:

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, Dillingham

Catholic Community Service S.A.F.E., Juneau

Copper River Basin CAC, Gakona

Maniilaq Family Crisis Center, Kotzebue

Providence Alaska Cares, Anchorage

Resource Center for Parents and Children, Stevie’s Place, Fairbanks

The Children’s Place, Wasilla

Tundra Women’s Coalition, Bethel

Legal Advocacy Services:

Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, statewide

Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies, Juneau

Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living, Fairbanks

Mental Health Services for children and youth impacted by violence:

Anchorage Community Mental Health Service, Anchorage

The LeeShore Center, Kenai

Standing Together Against Rape, Anchorage/statewide

Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks

Volunteers of America, Anchorage/statewide

Women in Safe Homes, Ketchikan

“On behalf of the Council board, I would like to thank all the applicants for their time and effort to apply for these funds,” said Interim Board Chair Teresa Lowe. “Congratulations to the successful recipients who are receiving a portion of these funds. As we know, there are many critical need service areas that will be expanded and enhanced with these grant awards. We look forward to following the activities and outcomes of each grantee as they provide these valuable and important services to people across the state of Alaska.”