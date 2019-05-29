These allngiguat are tundra pond greens, picked by Andrew Beaver of Kwigillingok. These marsh marigolds are picked in the spring before they flower. Yup’ik people have gathered and eaten them for generations and are very delicious boiled and enjoyed with seal oil. They are part of the Buttercup Family, Caltha palustris L. (Ranunculaceae). In Yugtun they are also known as allmaguat, or wivlut.



