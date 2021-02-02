Tuluksak Water Treatment Plant and Washeteria burn down

by YKHC

This afternoon (January 16, 2021), YKHC was notified the water treatment plant and washeteria in Tuluksak was on fire. While early assessment suggests the building may be a total loss, weather permitting, YKHC’s Office of Environmental Health & Engineering will send staff to the village on Monday to determine if the existing water well is salvageable. YKHC will be partnering with Tuluksak Native Community to determine how the Tribe can help to keep the school’s water system operable and determine what water options are available to the community.

This issue continues to develop and YKHC will offer more information as we have it.

Update on Tuluksak Water Plant Fire Response

YKHC sent a team of remote maintenance workers to Tuluksak on Monday, January 18, to assess the damages following the fire that destroyed the water plant and washeteria. On Tuesday, January 19, YKHC delivered sanitizer and bottled water to the community to help support immediate needs.

On Wednesday, January 20, YKHC convened a meeting with the Tuluksak Native Community, the State of Alaska, and numerous federal agencies to assess and discuss the plant and washeteria conditions. The teams had a very productive meeting and discussed options for temporary and permanent solutions to bring services back to Tuluksak. Subsequent meetings will be held in the coming days and weeks to assess the progress of these plans.

Throughout this process, YKHC will continue to work directly with the Tuluksak Native Community to assist with any short-term problems, along with building a plan for the future.

“YKHC will do everything in its power to help restore water services to the community of Tuluksak,” said YKHC President & CEO Dan Winkelman. “We understand the importance of this resource, and our staff will continue to work hand-in-hand with Tribal, state, and federal representatives to bring about solutions to restore access to it as quickly as possible.”