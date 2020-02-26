Tropical Pineapple Pork Adobo

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Daylight hours are increasing and it won’t be long before spring is here to stay. Here is a recipe for Pineapple Pork Adobo that is really good to go along with our nice weather. I used to think that “adobo” was always made with meat of some sort cooked with water, vinegar and soy sauce. I love chicken adobo – makes my mouth water just thinking of it – yum! Anyway, I came across an adobo recipe for meat cooked without vinegar, so I tried it and it’s a winner.

Pineapple Pork Adobo

1 pork tenderloin, about 1 pound cut into ½” slices

1 green bell pepper, seeded, cut into strips lengthwise

½ sweet brown onion, sliced lengthwise (or use about 6 green onions, trimmed and cut into ½” pieces)

½ cup unsweetened pineapple juice

1 cup chicken broth

salt and pepper to taste

soy sauce

cooked rice

Place pork, pineapple juice and broth in a large skillet or wok. Bring to boil, cover, lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Uncover; add green pepper and onion. Season to taste with salt, pepper and/or soy sauce. Serve over hot rice. Until next time, vaya con Dios!