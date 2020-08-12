Tortilla Casserole and Mexican Rice

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here’s a good recipe to serve with a salad for a simple lunch, or as a side dish when you are serving fajitas and Mexican rice.

Tortilla Casserole

1 onion, chopped coarsely

1 clove garlic, chopped finely or minced

1 teaspoon oregano leaves

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 16 oz. can stewed tomatoes or about 3 large tomatoes, chopped

½ cup half and half

½ cup heavy cream (whipping) cream

¼ to ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

10, 6” tortillas

¾ cup grated Monterey cheese

Sauté onion, garlic, and oregano in the olive oil in a large skillet or large sauce pan until onions are limp but not brown (about 3 minutes). Add tomatoes and cook about another 4 minutes. Stir in cream, half and half, Parmesan cheese; cut tortillas into strips about ½” wide: stir them into tomato mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour into a buttered 1 quart casserole dish and bake for about 30 minutes in a 350˚ oven. Remove fish from oven, sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese; return dish to oven and bake another 4 minutes or so. Until the cheese is melted. Service with:

Mexican Rice

1 cup long grain rice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, cut into eights

1 fresh jalapeno, seeded and cut into strips

½ teaspoon salt

1 can 8 oz. El Pato Mexican Hot Sauce (or use 1 8 oz. can tomato sauce to which has been added ½ teaspoon cumin and ½ teaspoon chili powder)

1 ¼ cups water or chicken broth

Sauté rice and onion in olive oil in a large skillet with a tight fitting lid or in a large saucepan with lid. When rice is toasted looking, add remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, stir, lower heat, cover pan and cook over low heat 20 minutes. Do not remove lid during cooking.

Until next time, vaya con Dios, Amigos.