There’s Nobody Like Jesus

by Tad Lindley

Thus saith the Lord the King of Israel, and his redeemer the Lord of hosts; I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God. (Isaiah 44:6)

I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty. (Rev. 1:8)

Alpha is the first letter of the Greek alphabet, and omega is the last. If the Revelation had been first written in English, it would read, “I am the A and Z”. Not only is Jesus the beginning and ending, but he is everywhere in between.

Don’t take my word for it, get out a Bible and see if this isn’t the case.

A: Genesis 17:1 and Revelation 1:8, He is the Almighty God.

B: Luke 1:68, Jesus is the Blessed God.

C: I Peter 5:7, He is the Caring God.

D: Daniel 3:15, He is the Delivering God.

E: Deuteronomy 33:27, He is the Eternal God.

F: I Cor 10:13, He is the Faithful God.

G: Titus 2:13, He is the Great God.

H: Leviticus 19:2 and I Peter 1:16, He is the Holy God.

I: Job 32:8 He is an Inspiring God.

J: Exodus 20:5, He is a Jealous God.

K: Psalm 17:8, He is a Keeping God.

L: I John 4:8, He is a Loving God.

M: Isaiah 9:6, He is a Mighty God.

N: James 4:8, He is a Nigh God.

O: Matt 28:18, He is an Omnipotent God.

P: Philippians 1:6 He is a Performing God.

Q: I Timothy 6:13, He is a Quickening God.

R: Nehemiah 9:17, He is a Ready God.

S: Isaiah 35:4, He is a Saving God.

T: Jeremiah 10:10, He is the True God.

U: Exodus 3:14, He is the Unlimited God.

V: I Thess 5:23 He is the Very God.

W: John 5:17, He is a Working God.

X: II Chronicles 16:9 …for the eyes of the Lord run to and fro…, you can’t hide, Because He’s the X-ray vision God, He sees you wherever you go.

Y: Matthew 27:15, He is the Yielding God.

Z: John 2:17, He is the Zealous God.

Any way you look at it, there is nobody like Jesus.

This is excerpted and edited from a message preached without notes by Johnny James at the Because of the Times conference. It can be heard in it’s entirety on Youtube by searching Johnny James Nobody Like Jesus.

Tad Lindley is a minister at the Bethel United Pentecostal Church.