The Passing of Terrence Cole

by UA Interim President Pat Pitney

It is with great sadness that I recognize the passing of one of the university’s own, Professor Emeritus Dr. Terrence Cole who passed away Saturday, Dec. 12. The entire university family offers its deepest condolences to his wife, Gay Salisbury, brother Dermot and the Cole family.

Terrence was a professor of Northern Studies and History and director of the Office of Public History at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. While he retired from teaching several years ago, he never retired from life. Through his five books, many lectures, articles, public appearances, and his passion for adventure, he helped us all understand our history as Alaskans and how we came to be this way. He mentored countless graduate students and was twice selected Teacher of the Year by them.

The University of Alaska Press honored Terrence’s life and legacy with the publication of “The Big Wild Soul of Terrence Cole.” This collection of essays by twin brother, Dermot, along with friends, colleagues, and students documented how Terrence and his work impacted them. The essays capture the essence of his spirit and the human experience in Alaska.

This short, four-minute video about the Alaska Flag Song features a philosophical Terrence Cole and says so much about his heart, his way with words, and his love for Alaska https://vimeo.com/472785065.

In reflecting on Terrence’s prolific and amazing life, it is clear that he was beloved by many. To all who will miss his spirit and great humor, we send our deepest condolences.