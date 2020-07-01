The Census Bureau will resume Update Enumerate Operation

Census takers will update the Census Bureau’s address list in remote parts of northern Maine and southeast Alaska, as well as interview households for the 2020 Census. Because these areas are geographically remote and have unique accessibility challenges, census takers collect census responses in person, instead of inviting households to respond online, by phone or by mail.

As previously announced, the operation will occur June 14-July 29. It was originally scheduled for March 16-April 30. All census takers have been trained on social distancing protocols, and will be issued Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and will follow local guidelines for their use.

The Census Bureau will extend Remote Alaska into August.

After further review and in coordination with remote Alaska villages, the Census Bureau will continue to count people living in remote Alaska through August. As of June 11, 78% of the remote Alaska workload was complete. The Census Bureau’s Community Partnership and Engagement Program (CPEP) has resumed in-person events.

In coordination with local guidance, partnership specialists resumed in-person efforts in early June working with the over 370,000 partner organizations and attending in-person events across the country where it is safe to do so. Over the past few months, CPEP outreach efforts have been largely comprised of virtual engagements to support stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

The Census Bureau will continue its communications campaign through October 2020 — the end of 2020 Census data collection operations.

The Census Bureau has adapted the communications campaign and launched a series of new advertisements aimed at increasing online response to the 2020 Census while much of the nation remains at home practicing social distancing. Additional paid media is planned for July, August and September.

The expanded advertising campaign reaches new audiences in 33 languages, raising the total to 45 non-English languages receiving some level of paid media support. The expanded languages will receive some combination of paid search, print or digital advertisements.

In addition, the Census Bureau expanded the list of media vendors to increase Census Bureau reach of historically undercounted populations through paid advertising on digital, print, television and radio platforms.

The updates to operations outlined above all incorporate the latest federal, state and local guidelines regarding PPE and regulations. For the safety of our staff and the public, the Census Bureau has ordered PPE for all field staff, including those that work in a field office. These materials will be secured and provided to staff as operations begin. Census Bureau staff will follow local health official guidance when wearing PPE.

Today (June 12th, 2020), the Census Bureau announced updated plans to count people experiencing homelessness. The Census Bureau will continue to update the public on 2020 Census operations. Visit the 2020 Census operational timeline for further details.