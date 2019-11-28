Thanksgiving Blueberry Crumble Pie

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. I was reading an article containing several berry recipes and noted that the author stated many other berries not usually found in your run-of-the-mill grocery stores can be used in most ordinary berry recipes. She listed blackberries, huckleberries and mulberries. My brother Babe, in San Diego, has a mulberry tree in his front yard. As I recall it used to be full of berries that the birds loved more than my sister-in-law Mary did.

Must tell you this story. A guest from a nearby village commented that he had a secret berry spot. Another guest perked up and asked, “Where?” He whispered in her ear and she grinned. Naturally we all wanted to know the answer and had a good laugh when she said “Swanson’s!”

Well, to the kitchen! Here is a pie that you can make with those beautiful tundra blueberries that you picked this summer, if you have any.

Blueberry Crumble Pie

Crust: Purchased 9 – 9 1/2-inch crust. Bake and set aside to cool.

Filling:

2/3 cup sugar (1/4 cup more for Tundra blueberries)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

5 cups fresh blueberries

Whisk together sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice in a large bowl. Add berries and lemon juice. Toss gently to coat berries. Let stand about 30 minutes, tossing occasionally, until berries release their juice.

Topping:

3/4 cup flour

3 tablespoons light brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

5 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled slightly

In a medium bowl whisk together flour, brown sugar and cinnamon. Add cooled butter and mix together with fingers to blend.

Assembly:

Preheat oven to 375. Spoon filling into crust and sprinkle topping over. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes and then cover with foil. Continue baking another 45 minutes. Remove foil the last 15 minutes. Filling should be bubbling and topping should be golden. Let pie cool before cutting and serving.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios. Have a blessed Thanksgiving.

PS. Swanson’s is a local Bethel grocery store.