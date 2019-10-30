Alaska State Troopers received a report from the village of Nunapitchuk on 10/19/2019 at approximately 1230 hours of a Juvenile who brought an airsoft pistol to the school. AST shortly responded and investigation revealed that the juvenile placed several people in fear of serious physical injury with a dangerous instrument, resulting in the school being placed on lockdown. The juvenile left the school and was shortly located by AST and taken into custody. The juvenile was arrested and remanded to Bethel Youth Facility. The juvenile was charged with Assault in the 3rd degree and Terroristic Threatening.
Terroristic threatening
Alaska State Troopers received a report from the village of Nunapitchuk on 10/19/2019 at approximately 1230 hours of a Juvenile who brought an airsoft pistol to the school. AST shortly responded and investigation revealed that the juvenile placed several people in fear of serious physical injury with a dangerous instrument, resulting in the school being placed on lockdown. The juvenile left the school and was shortly located by AST and taken into custody. The juvenile was arrested and remanded to Bethel Youth Facility. The juvenile was charged with Assault in the 3rd degree and Terroristic Threatening.
Recent Posts
- Bethel city council elects new mayor October 30, 2019
- Bethel City Council appoints DeWitt to fill open seat October 30, 2019
- Terroristic threatening October 30, 2019
- Mute, Madson, Evans shine at Battle of the Interior duals October 30, 2019
- Alaska Department of Labor awarded $100,000 for employers who hire returning citizens October 30, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 24 October 30, 2019
- Basketball season looming for Alaska teams October 30, 2019
- A deeper look at Matthew 28:19 October 30, 2019
- Stolen truck still missing in Bethel October 30, 2019
- For Sale October 30, 2019
- REAA October 1 Election Results October 30, 2019
- Northern lights October 30, 2019
- Don’t forget those who offered a helping hand October 30, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 18 – 25 October 30, 2019
- Alaska’s minimum wage set at $10.19 for 2020 October 30, 2019
Be the first to comment