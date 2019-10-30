Alaska State Troopers received a report from the village of Nunapitchuk on 10/19/2019 at approximately 1230 hours of a Juvenile who brought an airsoft pistol to the school. AST shortly responded and investigation revealed that the juvenile placed several people in fear of serious physical injury with a dangerous instrument, resulting in the school being placed on lockdown. The juvenile left the school and was shortly located by AST and taken into custody. The juvenile was arrested and remanded to Bethel Youth Facility. The juvenile was charged with Assault in the 3rd degree and Terroristic Threatening.



