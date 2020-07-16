8 year old Laci’Vonne Kaganak of Scammon Bay cut her first cukpeq on June 30th. She did a very well, good job! Cukpeqs are thee most tastiest dry fish style, said her mom Karen. Photo by Karen M. Kaganak
Tasty Cukpeqs
