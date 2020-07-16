Tasty Cukpeqs

July 15, 2020 Delta Fishin’ Report 0

8 year old Laci’Vonne Kaganak of Scammon Bay cut her first cukpeq on June 30th. She did a very well, good job! Cukpeqs are thee most tastiest dry fish style, said her mom Karen. Photo by Karen M. Kaganak

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.