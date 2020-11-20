by Greg Lincoln

Alaskans living in our native hom-land, the YK delta region, have long benefitted from the natural native foods that are found here that are high in vitamin D, which our bodies need to help fight viruses.

Our bodies make vitamin D when the sun shines on our skin. It’s a most amazing thing. During our long winters, sunlight is minimal so it is essential to get your vitamin D from other sources, such as food, which everyone likes.

“Lucky for Alaskans, some of the foods with the most vitamin D are plentiful here,” says the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. “Traditional diets have protected Alaska Native people during the long, dark winter. Salmon — fresh, canned or smoked — is an excellent source of vitamin D. Marine mammals, fish oil and seal oil contain large amounts of vitamin D. Other foods that contain vitamin D include tuna fish, egg yolks, and some mushrooms.”

Our most beloved foods are perfect for us right here in our great homeland.

One time I noticed that Kelly had a tan, but it was the middle of winter and we recently hadn’t gone anywhere remotely tropical. I made a comment about how tan she was. She replied by saying that she had eaten seal with seal oil. We smiled and laughed.

December 21st will be Winter Solstice and then after that we start to gain back the minutes of daylight that we lost during the fall.

Some people really like the cold fresh purity of winter and the ability to travel on the frozen land and rivers. But pretty soon we will have hours and hours of sunlight to absorb and the glory of springtime will be upon us.