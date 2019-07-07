State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 12 – 28

Judgments
Alexie Stone, 26 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 4 Yrs. Prob.
Brandon Joel Agathluk, 27 2nd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 4 Mos. Prob.
Frank Raphael, 35 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Clifford R. Whitman, 67 4th Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance 1 Yr. Prob.
Shaundria Wassillie, 23 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault $50, 3 Yrs. Prob. 18 Days
Henry Johnson, 30 4th Degree Assault 30 Days
Jeremy Asuluk, 26 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Justina Marie Kokrine, 35 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Brandi Dull, 23 Selling Alcohol Without a License $1500, 3 Days
Noah Albert Charles, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
Anthony Moore, 29 Violate Condition of Release 5 Days
Keith Simon Andrews, 37 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Henry Ayagalria, 37 Reckless Driving $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Emma Paul, 24 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yrs. Prob.
Benjamin W. Evon, 44 Fishing Seasons and Periods Districts 1 and 2 $300, 1 Yr. Prob.
Andrew John Liskey, 49 Lawful Gear and Gear Specifications and Operations $300
Joy Desman Ayagalria, 30 Lawful Gear and Gear Specifications and Operations $300
Shirley Phillip, 45 Lawful Gear and Gear Specifications and Operations $300
Edward H. Peter, 50 Fishing Seasons and Periods District 1 and 2. $300, 1 Yr. Prob.
Chuck Ayagalria, 35 Fishing Seasons and Periods $300, District 1 and 2. 1 Yr. Prob.
Frank Andrew, 33 Fishing Seasons and Periods District 1 and 2. $300, 1 Yr. Prob.
Phillip Nose, 65 Lawful Gear and Gear Specifications and Operations $300
Andrew Steven, 26 Fishing in Closed Waters Kuskokwim Emergency Order $300
Eddie Peter, 68 Lawful Gear and Gear Specifications Operation. $300
Walter M. Evan, 39 Fishing in Closed Waters Kuskokwim Emergency Order. $300, 1 Yr. Prob.
David T. Alexie, 64 Fishing Seasons and Periods District 1 and 2. $300, 1 Yr. Prob.
Lorraine A. Wise, 37 Fishing in Closed Waters Kuskokwim Emergency Order $300, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Derrick Johnson, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Charlie Angelo Naneng, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 8 Days
Christopher K. Hickman, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
