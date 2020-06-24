State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 11 – 17

Judgments

Brian Mel Agwiak, 39 Violate Conditions of Release, Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier, Driving Under the Influence, Resist/Interfere with Arrest 60 Days $2000, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Justin Roberts, 21 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.

Jonathan Dock, 36 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Glenn Raphael, 45 Disorderly Conduct $150

Eugene G. Chadwick, 39 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft 20 Days

Murphy Tucker, 27 4th Degree Assault, 1st Degree Criminal 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

David A. Miller, 36 4th Degree Assault 30 Days

Ben G. Weston, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days

Carline Oscar, 25 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Colton Tallon Snow, 22 3rd Degree Assault 9 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Brandon Joel Agathluk, 28 2nd Degree Escape 2 Yrs.

Probation violations

Brian Mel Agwiak, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

Jonathan Steven, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation

Adam Andrew Jr., 32 Violated Conditions of Probation

Tristen Kelila, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation 40 Days

Brandon Joel Agathluk, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 4 Mos.

