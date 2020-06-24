State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 11 – 17

Judgments
Brian Mel Agwiak, 39 Violate Conditions of Release, Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier, Driving Under the Influence, Resist/Interfere with Arrest 60 Days $2000, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Justin Roberts, 21 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.
Jonathan Dock, 36 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Glenn Raphael, 45 Disorderly Conduct $150
Eugene G. Chadwick, 39 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft 20 Days
Murphy Tucker, 27 4th Degree Assault, 1st Degree Criminal 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
David A. Miller, 36 4th Degree Assault 30 Days
Ben G. Weston, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days
Carline Oscar, 25 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Colton Tallon Snow, 22 3rd Degree Assault 9 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Brandon Joel Agathluk, 28 2nd Degree Escape 2 Yrs.
Probation violations
Brian Mel Agwiak, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Jonathan Steven, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation
Adam Andrew Jr., 32 Violated Conditions of Probation
Tristen Kelila, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation 40 Days
Brandon Joel Agathluk, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 4 Mos.
