State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 29 – August 5

Judgments

Eliza J. Gunlik, 67 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day

Axel Moore, 32 Unlawful Contact per Court Order, Driving Under the Influence 10 Days $4000, 60 Days

Derek King, 40 4th Degree Assault 6 Mos.

Isaac Berlin, 32 4th Degree Theft 5 Days

William Pitka, 65 2nd Degree Indecent Exposure 20 Days

Andrea James, 38 Violate Condition of Release 10 Days

Christian Wasuli, 30 4th Degree Assault 6 Mos.

Brad Benjamin Peterson, 19 2nd Degree Harassment, 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Martin Ivan Alexie, 50 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Thomas Kevin Papp, 47 Disorderly Conduct 3 Days

Joel M. Brink, 30 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Nelson Gilila, 23 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos. Prob.

Leonard Patton IV, 31 Driving While License Cancelled/Revoked/Suspended, No Motor Vehicle Liability $300, 1 Yr. Prob.

Wilson Sharp, 34 Disorderly Conduct $100

Reno Moore, 36 Driving Under the Influence $4000, 60 Days

Paul Thomas Chief Jr., 40 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Kagan B. Peter, 22 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Yrs. Prob.

Emil Johnston, 60 4th Degree Assault $500

Alexander Brink, 31 Violate Condition of Release 10 Days

Gary Beaver, 42 4th Degree Assault, Resist/Interfere With Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.

David Nikolai, 56 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 3 Yrs. Prob.,

Nicholas Maxie, 31 Failure to Stop at Direction of Officer, 3rd Degree Assault, Leaving Scene of Accident, Reckless Driving 5 Mos.

Anita Mann, 33 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.

Joellen Stuart, 37 Driving Under the Influence, 4th Degree Assault, Failure to Stop at Direction of Officer $3000, 20 Days,2 Yrs. Prob.

Matraca Ann Alick, 29 1st Degree Attempted Arson 1 Mos., 5 Mos. Prob.