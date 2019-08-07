State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 25 – August 1

Judgments

Travis Andrew, 20 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Jonathan Pete Isaac, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Jonathan Ayagarak, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Jeremy Morris Alstrom, 26 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, Violate Conditions of Release 33 Days

Preston Paine, 26 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Alfred George Murphy, 53 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Samantha C. Lindeman, 28 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.

Andrea James, 37 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 7 Days

Roy Thomas Nick, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days

James Nick, 40 4th Degree Theft 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Andrew Kawagley, 46 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Craig Konig, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.

Harvey Anvil, 59 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Jonathan P. Isaac, 33 Violated Conditions of Release 30 Days

Carlie Ashepak, 33 Violated Conditions of Release 60 Days

Adolph Z.A. Larson, 41 Violated Conditions of Release 300 Days

Jack R. Ayagalria, 63 Violated Conditions of Release 90 Days

