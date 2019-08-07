State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 25 – August 1

Judgments
Travis Andrew, 20 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Jonathan Pete Isaac, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Jonathan Ayagarak, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Jeremy Morris Alstrom, 26 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, Violate Conditions of Release 33 Days
Preston Paine, 26 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Alfred George Murphy, 53 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Samantha C. Lindeman, 28 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.
Andrea James, 37 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 7 Days
Roy Thomas Nick, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
James Nick, 40 4th Degree Theft 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Andrew Kawagley, 46 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Craig Konig, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Harvey Anvil, 59 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Jonathan P. Isaac, 33 Violated Conditions of Release 30 Days
Carlie Ashepak, 33 Violated Conditions of Release 60 Days
Adolph Z.A. Larson, 41 Violated Conditions of Release 300 Days
Jack R. Ayagalria, 63 Violated Conditions of Release 90 Days
