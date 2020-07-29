State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 14 – 24

Judgments
Timothy Michael Jr., 24 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day
Waino Peltola, 24 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief 2 Yrs.
Gabriel Nicolai, 27 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 40 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Edward A. Hoelscher, 31 Reckless Driving, Resist/Interfere With Arrest 25 Hrs. CWS, 1 Yr. Prob.
Kevin Kernak, 37 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Paige Marie Atcherian, 24 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day
Brando Borromeo, 31 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Paul Kokrine, 45 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Franklin P. Gregory Jr., 39 Driving Under the Influence, 4th Degree Assault $3000, 50 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Christopher Herman, 38 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 25 Days
Probation violations
Alexie Evan, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation 120 Days
Gabriel Nicolai, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Melissa Beans, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation
Be the first to comment