State of Alaska District Court in BethelAugust 1 – 9

Judgments
Zachary M. Chaliak, 21 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 3 Days
Aaron Nick, 26 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days
Jeremie Azean, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Hrs. CWS
Ralph Engebreth Jr., 39 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Levi Beaver, 29 Reckless Endangerment 30 Days
Clyde John Pitka, 25 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree 6 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Robert Larson, 48 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
David Andrew Phillips, 52 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
John J. Oscar, 61 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Willie Larson, 47 Driving Under the Influence $4000, 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Ayarriaq David Anaver, 22 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Ralph Reuter, 25 4th Degree Assault 90 Days
William Peter, 35 Violate DV Protective Order 20 Days
Nelson John M. Napoka, 39 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Andrea James, 37 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 10 Days
Jonathan T. Pitka, 33 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 10 Days
Patty J. Paul, 28 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Wilson Chikoyak, 27 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 5 Days
Probation violations
Yako W. Savage, 43 Violated Conditions of Probation
Bobby U. Bird, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation
