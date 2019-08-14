State of Alaska District Court in BethelAugust 1 – 9

August 14, 2019 Cop Shop

Judgments

Zachary M. Chaliak, 21 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 3 Days

Aaron Nick, 26 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days

Jeremie Azean, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Hrs. CWS

Ralph Engebreth Jr., 39 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Levi Beaver, 29 Reckless Endangerment 30 Days

Clyde John Pitka, 25 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree 6 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Robert Larson, 48 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days

David Andrew Phillips, 52 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

John J. Oscar, 61 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Willie Larson, 47 Driving Under the Influence $4000, 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Ayarriaq David Anaver, 22 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Ralph Reuter, 25 4th Degree Assault 90 Days

William Peter, 35 Violate DV Protective Order 20 Days

Nelson John M. Napoka, 39 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Andrea James, 37 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 10 Days

Jonathan T. Pitka, 33 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 10 Days

Patty J. Paul, 28 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Wilson Chikoyak, 27 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 5 Days

Probation violations

Yako W. Savage, 43 Violated Conditions of Probation

Bobby U. Bird, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation

