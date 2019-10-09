State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 5 – October 4

Judgments

Alben P. Redfox, 56 Violate Conditions of Release for Misdemeanor 10 Days

George Otten, 27 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Jonathan S. Andrews, 25 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Ryan Edwards, 44 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 70 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Rebecca C. Edwards, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Agnes A. Kokrine, 25 2nd Degree Endangering Welfare of Child 20 Hrs. CWS

Jeffrey R. Agathluk, 23 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 25 Hrs. CWS

Patrick Outwater, 30 Violate Conditions of Release Driving Under the Influence 4 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. $1500

Crystal Bird, 21 Violate Conditions of Release, Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence 4th 35 Days $1500, 120 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Shawn Azean, 30 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250

Tamara Alexie, 24 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Iris Angaiak, 49 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250

Forrest Jenkins Sr., 62 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Paul Link, 26 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Cassie Triplett, 22 4th Degree Assault 2 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Mary A. Stuart, 62 Disorderly Conduct $150

Daniel Nick, 27 Violate Condition of Release, Degree Assault, Unlawful Contact 2nd 3 Yrs., 30 Days

Theodore Pete Stephanoff, 33 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 1 Yr. Prob.

Iseiah Fisher, 26 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Galen C. Alstrom, 29 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Joseph Peters, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

Donovan L. Rosander, 41 Violated Conditions of Probation

Sally A. Chief, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 38 Days

Daniel Jason Nick, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation

Willie F. Nickolie, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 60 Days

