State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 5 – October 4

Judgments
Alben P. Redfox, 56 Violate Conditions of Release for Misdemeanor 10 Days
George Otten, 27 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Jonathan S. Andrews, 25 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Ryan Edwards, 44 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 70 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Rebecca C. Edwards, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Agnes A. Kokrine, 25 2nd Degree Endangering Welfare of Child 20 Hrs. CWS
Jeffrey R. Agathluk, 23 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 25 Hrs. CWS
Patrick Outwater, 30 Violate Conditions of Release Driving Under the Influence 4 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. $1500
Crystal Bird, 21 Violate Conditions of Release, Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence 4th 35 Days $1500, 120 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Shawn Azean, 30 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
Tamara Alexie, 24 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Iris Angaiak, 49 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
Forrest Jenkins Sr., 62 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Paul Link, 26 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Cassie Triplett, 22 4th Degree Assault 2 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Mary A. Stuart, 62 Disorderly Conduct $150
Daniel Nick, 27 Violate Condition of Release, Degree Assault, Unlawful Contact 2nd 3 Yrs., 30 Days
Theodore Pete Stephanoff, 33 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 1 Yr. Prob.
Iseiah Fisher, 26 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Galen C. Alstrom, 29 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Joseph Peters, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Donovan L. Rosander, 41 Violated Conditions of Probation
Sally A. Chief, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 38 Days
Daniel Jason Nick, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation
Willie F. Nickolie, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 60 Days
