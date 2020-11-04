State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 27 – October 30

November 4, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Jonathan D. Liberty, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Phillip C. Lupie, 29 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Ray D. Steeves, 37 4th Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob., 2 Yrs.

Thomas Angaiak, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Jackie R. Evans, 32 Disorderly Conduct 3 Days

Eddie Ray Chuckwuk, 27 2nd Degree Assault 3 Mos., 2 Yrs. Prob.

Brianne Olick, 19 2nd Degree Burglary $400, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Antonio Lucas, 35 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Joshua Peter, 33 4th Degree Assault, Interfere with Report of DV Crime 2 Yrs. Prob.

Ben Agimuk, 31 Violate Conditions of Release, $100

Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days

Probation violations

Ray Daniel Steeves, 37 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr.

Jeffrey J. Sakar, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.