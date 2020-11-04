State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 27 – October 30

Judgments
Jonathan D. Liberty, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Phillip C. Lupie, 29 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Ray D. Steeves, 37 4th Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob., 2 Yrs.
Thomas Angaiak, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Jackie R. Evans, 32 Disorderly Conduct 3 Days
Eddie Ray Chuckwuk, 27 2nd Degree Assault 3 Mos., 2 Yrs. Prob.
Brianne Olick, 19 2nd Degree Burglary $400, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Antonio Lucas, 35 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Joshua Peter, 33 4th Degree Assault, Interfere with Report of DV Crime 2 Yrs. Prob.
Ben Agimuk, 31 Violate Conditions of Release, $100
Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days
Probation violations
Ray Daniel Steeves, 37 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr.
Jeffrey J. Sakar, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
