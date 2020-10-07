State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 21 – October 3

Judgments

Anthony Evan, 38 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 20 Days

Douglas Onstot, 39 Failure to Salvage All Edible Meat $500

Isaiah Nick, 20 Reckless Driving 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Bernard George, 26 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Phillip C. Lupie, 29 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

William Downard, 40 Failure to Salvage All Edible Meat $500

Brian Turner, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Dwayne Sergie, 61 4th Degree Assault 240 Days

Heidi Constantine, 33 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Steven T. Walker, 25 3rd Degree Theft 1 Yr. Prob.

Susanna Kokrine, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Paul Pius Myers Sr., 33 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Morgan Fitka, 30 4th Degree Escape 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Jacqueline Ayagalria, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation

Paul Pius Myers Sr., 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

