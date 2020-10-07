State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 21 – October 3

Judgments
Anthony Evan, 38 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 20 Days
Douglas Onstot, 39 Failure to Salvage All Edible Meat $500
Isaiah Nick, 20 Reckless Driving 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Bernard George, 26 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Phillip C. Lupie, 29 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
William Downard, 40 Failure to Salvage All Edible Meat $500
Brian Turner, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Dwayne Sergie, 61 4th Degree Assault 240 Days
Heidi Constantine, 33 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Steven T. Walker, 25 3rd Degree Theft 1 Yr. Prob.
Susanna Kokrine, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Paul Pius Myers Sr., 33 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Morgan Fitka, 30 4th Degree Escape 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Jacqueline Ayagalria, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation
Paul Pius Myers Sr., 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
