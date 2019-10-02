State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 18 – September 26

Judgments
Curtis Frank Pleasant, 31 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Nick Leslie Miller, 35 4th Degree Assault 180 Days
Peter Jonathan Oscar, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
Caleb Dock, 31 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier, Violate Condition of Release 1 Yr. Prob., $500
Francis Alirkar, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Eric Norman Andrew, 36 3rd Degree Assault 2 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Tyler Walker, 26 3rd Degree Theft 20 Days
Fred Nick, 19 4th Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment 3 Yrs. Prob.
Alyson Sunni Hoffman, 33 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Mary Evan-Morgan, 33 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Alexie Berlin, 37 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Michael Phillip, 37 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Salena Kalistook, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Thomas Polty, 31 4th Degree Assault 4 Mos.
Joseph B. Nevak, 53 Reckless Endangerment 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
John L. Japhet, 37 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Robert Paul Alfred, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
John L. Japhet, 37 Violated Conditions of Probation
