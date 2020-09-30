State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 17 – 24

Judgments
Leo Tim, 60 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release, Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob., $500
Levi Alexie, 33 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Axenia Frances Waska, 29 Violate DV Protective Order 2 Yrs. Prob.
William C. Black, 28 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Ernestine Andrew, 46 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $750,
Brandon C. Evans, 22 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 5 Days 2 Yrs. Prob.
Wade Shimanek, 35 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Adolph Rivers, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
George Tuday, 46 Violate Conditions of Release, Unlawful Contact Per Court Order $50, 10 Days, 2 Yrs. 4th Degree Assault Prob., 30 Days
Robert Maillelle, 30 2nd Degree Harassment, 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Andrea James, 38 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days
Trisha Lynn Hoffman, 32 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Levi Alexie, 33 Violated Conditions of Release 180 Days
Joseph Wilson, 34 Violated Conditions of Release
Darryl Lee Sergie, 35 Violated Conditions of Release
Adrian Lake, 57 Violated Conditions of Release 30 Days
Jessica Gump, 32 Violated Conditions of Release 30 Days
