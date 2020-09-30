State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 17 – 24

Judgments

Leo Tim, 60 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release, Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob., $500

Levi Alexie, 33 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Axenia Frances Waska, 29 Violate DV Protective Order 2 Yrs. Prob.

William C. Black, 28 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Ernestine Andrew, 46 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $750,

Brandon C. Evans, 22 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 5 Days 2 Yrs. Prob.

Wade Shimanek, 35 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Adolph Rivers, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

George Tuday, 46 Violate Conditions of Release, Unlawful Contact Per Court Order $50, 10 Days, 2 Yrs. 4th Degree Assault Prob., 30 Days

Robert Maillelle, 30 2nd Degree Harassment, 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Andrea James, 38 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days

Trisha Lynn Hoffman, 32 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Levi Alexie, 33 Violated Conditions of Release 180 Days

Joseph Wilson, 34 Violated Conditions of Release

Darryl Lee Sergie, 35 Violated Conditions of Release

Adrian Lake, 57 Violated Conditions of Release 30 Days

Jessica Gump, 32 Violated Conditions of Release 30 Days

