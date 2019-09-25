State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 17 – 20

Judgments
Tyler Walker, 26 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
James Fisher, 35 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Eric Small, 33 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Terrence N. Henry, 21 4th Degree Assault 60 Days
Fred Nick Jr., 34 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Heidi Hoffman, 28 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
Tabitha Kaganak, 30 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Jacqueline Makaily, 40 3rd Degree Theft 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Joseph Hale, 27 4th Degree Assault, 1st Degree 43 Days,
Harassment, Driving Under the Influence 3 Yrs. Prob. $1500
Evan Petluska, 47 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Lola Paul, 31 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Brian Hunter, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Be the first to comment