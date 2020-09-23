State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 13 – 18

Judgments

Sherlyn Prince, 28 Disorderly Conduct $150

Thomas Evon Thomas, 19 Violate Conditions of Release, 2nd Degree Harassment, Disorderly 40 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Gunner Gregory, 28 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Michael Larson, 51 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 5 Days

Lawrence Evan, 48 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Anthony Brittain, 37 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Paulette Stone, 28 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Caldon Smith, 35 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 365 Days

Axel Christopher Moore, 32 1st Degree Tampering with Witness 1 Yr., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Rachel Simon, 21 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 5 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Ronnie L. Thompson, 51 Failure to Salvage All Edible Meat, Antlers or Horns May Not Be Transported Unless Accompanied By All Edible Meat $3000, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Peter Petluska, 34 Violate Conditions of Probation 3 Days

