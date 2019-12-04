State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 6 – 29

Judgments
Howard McCann, 31 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area, 2nd Degree Burglary $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. 3 Yrs.
Amy Paul, 43 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Margaret George, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Nicholai Napoka, 44 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Melvin Gregory, 56 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Jeffrey R. Agathluk, 23 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Clifford Kamkoff, 38 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Eugene Michaelson, 27 4th Degree Assault, Unlawful Contact Per Court Ordered 210 Days
Christopher E. Ondola, 44 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
Travis Michael Boyscout, 29 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing $150
Fred W. Pavilla Jr., 51 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 6 Mos. Prob.
Gregory Nicholas, 40 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Seung Kyu Jang, 61 Disorderly Conduct $3000, 2 Days
Paul Cleveland, 49 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Stephanie A.J. Wise, 24 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Wilson White, 29 4th Degree Assault 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Jaden J. Andrew, 20 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Douglas A. Deacon, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.
Joseph Wilson, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 135 Days
Alexie Evan, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 109 Days
