State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 6 – 29

December 3, 2019 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Howard McCann, 31 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area, 2nd Degree Burglary $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. 3 Yrs.

Amy Paul, 43 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Margaret George, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Nicholai Napoka, 44 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Melvin Gregory, 56 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Jeffrey R. Agathluk, 23 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Clifford Kamkoff, 38 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Eugene Michaelson, 27 4th Degree Assault, Unlawful Contact Per Court Ordered 210 Days

Christopher E. Ondola, 44 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.

Travis Michael Boyscout, 29 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing $150

Fred W. Pavilla Jr., 51 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 6 Mos. Prob.

Gregory Nicholas, 40 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.

Seung Kyu Jang, 61 Disorderly Conduct $3000, 2 Days

Paul Cleveland, 49 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Stephanie A.J. Wise, 24 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Wilson White, 29 4th Degree Assault 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Jaden J. Andrew, 20 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Douglas A. Deacon, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.

Joseph Wilson, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 135 Days

Alexie Evan, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 109 Days

