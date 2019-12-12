State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 20 – December 6

December 11, 2019 Cop Shop

Judgments

Bambi Akers, 40 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Maryann L. Konig, 50 4th Degree Assault 10 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Danielle Kasayulie, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 4th Degree Assault 36 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Michael Larson, 51 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.

Harry Oscar, 40 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Misha Demantle, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 7 Days

Martha W. Nicolai, 52 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Michael Condello, 41 Disorderly Conduct 20 Days

Joseph Walter, 25 False Info/Report, Violate Conditions of Release13 Days

Paula Napoka, 45 Endangering Welfare of Child 1 Yr. Prob.

Fritz Charles, 43 Driving Under the Influence, Violate Conditions of Release $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Thomas Angaiak, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days

Toby Macar, 36 4th Degree Assault 150 Days

Kevin Kernak, 36 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 5 Days

Jeremy Alstrom, 26 Reckless Endangerment 80 Days, 3 Yr. Prob.

Nastasia Sophie Nick, 70 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 10 Days

Matthew Topelook, 46 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Steven Alick, 28 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Cecil Noatak, 31 4th Degree Assault 120 Days

John W. Nick, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days

Billy Samuelson, 34 4th Degree Assault 30 Days

Tommy Tinker, 45 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.

Gerald David Agimuk, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Chester Abraham, 26 5th Degree Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance, Importing Alcohol $2000, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Steven Amik, 38 2nd Degree Trespassing 10 Days

Joseph Brian Jacob, 42 Hunting Season and Bag Limits For Moose – Unit 18 $1500, 1 Yr. Prob.

Timothy Evon, 56 Unlawful Possession or Transportation of Game $750, 1 Yr. Prob.

Noel Peter, 26 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Joseph T. Kruger, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

