State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 19 – 10

December 16, 2020 Cop Shop

Judgments

Adam Snyder, 24 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Brian Turner, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yr. Prob.

Kenneth John Teeluk, 42 Disorderly Conduct, Violate Conditions of Release $300

Austin Hunter, 21 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.

Timothy G. Ivon, 29 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days

Galen Amik, 32 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, Violate Conditions of Release25 Hrs. CWS, $150

Christopher K. Hickman, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.

Lena Moses, 42 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Leann Doriann Alexie, 21 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos.

Adolph Paul, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Harry Kak’gar Oscar, 41 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 3 Days

Angelique M. Tinker, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

John Jason Hawk, 42 Failure to Change Residence Address 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Jaclyn Tomaganuk, 23 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Sarah Mae Felix, 33 Reckless Endangerment 35 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Clyde John Pitka, 27 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs.

Warren Okitkun, 34 2nd Degree Assault 3 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Justina Marie Kokrine, 37 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 1 Yr. Prob.

Sharon Hale, 49 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Donavon N. Alexie, 44 Violated Conditions of Probation

Gavin Tucker, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation

Christopher K. Hickman, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation

