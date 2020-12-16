State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 19 – 10

Judgments
Adam Snyder, 24 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Brian Turner, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yr. Prob.
Kenneth John Teeluk, 42 Disorderly Conduct, Violate Conditions of Release $300
Austin Hunter, 21 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Timothy G. Ivon, 29 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days
Galen Amik, 32 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, Violate Conditions of Release25 Hrs. CWS, $150
Christopher K. Hickman, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Lena Moses, 42 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Leann Doriann Alexie, 21 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos.
Adolph Paul, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Harry Kak’gar Oscar, 41 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 3 Days
Angelique M. Tinker, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
John Jason Hawk, 42 Failure to Change Residence Address 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Jaclyn Tomaganuk, 23 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Sarah Mae Felix, 33 Reckless Endangerment 35 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Clyde John Pitka, 27 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs.
Warren Okitkun, 34 2nd Degree Assault 3 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Justina Marie Kokrine, 37 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Sharon Hale, 49 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Donavon N. Alexie, 44 Violated Conditions of Probation
Gavin Tucker, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation
Christopher K. Hickman, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation
